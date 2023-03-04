ADVERTISEMENT

Police detain advocate for assaulting sub-inspector  

March 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

When the police asked the advocate, who was riding a motorcycle with his wife in the pillion, for documents, he allegedly argued with the police and allegedly assaulted the SI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort Police arrested an advocate who allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector who was on duty.

The police said a team attached to Fort police station was checking vehicles near the War Memorial on Friday night. They stopped the advocate who was riding a motorcycle with his wife in the pillion. An argument broke out after the police team asked him to produce documents. The advocate allegedly assaulted sub-inspector Prabakaran who was on duty. The injured sub-inspector was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH). The police detained the advocate for enquiry.

