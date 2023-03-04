Police detain advocate for assaulting sub-inspector  

March 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Fort Police arrested an advocate who allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector who was on duty.

The police said a team attached to Fort police station was checking vehicles near the War Memorial on Friday night. They stopped the advocate who was riding a motorcycle with his wife in the pillion. An argument broke out after the police team asked him to produce documents. The advocate allegedly assaulted sub-inspector Prabakaran who was on duty. The injured sub-inspector was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH). The police detained the advocate for enquiry.