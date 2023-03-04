HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police detain advocate for assaulting sub-inspector  

When the police asked the advocate, who was riding a motorcycle with his wife in the pillion, for documents, he allegedly argued with the police and allegedly assaulted the SI

March 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort Police arrested an advocate who allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector who was on duty.

The police said a team attached to Fort police station was checking vehicles near the War Memorial on Friday night. They stopped the advocate who was riding a motorcycle with his wife in the pillion. An argument broke out after the police team asked him to produce documents. The advocate allegedly assaulted sub-inspector Prabakaran who was on duty. The injured sub-inspector was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH). The police detained the advocate for enquiry.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.