Police detain 16 for anti-CAA protest

As many as 16 persons, including lawyers, students and activists, were detained by the police at Valluvar Kottam as they continued to protest against the controversial Citizenship Act and condemn the attack on JNU students. They were let off later in the evening.

Last Monday, civil rights activists, senior advocates, trade unionists and students came together to protest at Valluvar Kottam condemning the attack on JNU students.

Since then people have continued to assemble daily at the venue.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, police personnel asked the protesters to disperse , and warned them that they would otherwise be held. However, the protesters were persistent. Police then rounded up 16 protestors in a vehicle and detained them in a nearby hall.

A senior police official said, “We are on high alert following the shooting of Special Sub-Inspector Wilson in Kanniyakumari district. We also had reports of a few fundamentalist elements in the State. So we did not allow any protest in the city on Thursday.”

Akthar Ahamed, an activist, said: “On Monday, when we extended our protest into the night, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, who himself is from JNU told us that we have a right to protest and he would allow us to protest every day from 3 to 5 in the evening. That is what we were doing for the last three days.”

Gayatri Khandhadai, a lawyer, said: “We wanted to continue a silent agitation on the roadside. We were not allowed to do that.”

A few others who came to meet the detenues in the hall were also detained since they protested the detention by forming a human chain. All were let off with advice not to continue the agitation.