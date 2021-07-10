Chennai

Police deny manhandling conservancy workers

In response to the article ‘Police manhandle protesting women conservancy workers’ that appeared in these columns on July 9, the police said that after negotiations, 150 temporary conservancy workers (120 women and 30 men) came out of Ripon Buildings and staged a flash road roko.

As E.V.R. Salai is one of the city’s arterial roads, police intervened and cleared the roko, using restraint. Women police personnel were mobilised for this, the statement said.

Two persons were treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital as outpatients for dizziness suffered due to congestion at the road roko venue, it added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2021 1:34:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-deny-manhandling-conservancy-workers/article35244359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY