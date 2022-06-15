Police deny accused died because of interrogation at Kodungaiyur station

‘Postmortem report shows he died of injuries that he suffered before his arrest’

The Greater Chennai Police have denied assaulting S. Rajasekhar alias Appu, a history-sheeter, by investigating officers at the Kodungaiyur police station. The accused died in police custody on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (North) T.S. Anbu said the postmortem report by the team of doctors that investigated the causes of death of S. Rajasekhar alias Appu revealed that the accused had died of injuries that he suffered before being arrested.

At a press meet here on Wednesday, Mr. Anbu said the postmortem report showed that the accused had four injuries that he had before he was brought to the police station at 8 a.m. Sunday. He said the report pointed out that the cause of death was not due to injuries. The report mentions that of the four injuries, three had been caused 18 to 24 hours before the death and one injury three to five days before he died.

Mr. Anbu said the accused was wanted in 27 cases and was detained based on suspicion that he was involved in the crime but he was not assaulted by the police officials. The medical team would be submitting a full report for which viscera samples and other specimen have been collected.