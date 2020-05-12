Chennai

Police custody for man who claimed cure for COVID-19

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore ordered custodial interrogation of K. Thiruthanikachalam, who claimed to have the medicine for treating novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Thiruthanikachalam was arrested by Cyber Crime police last week following a complaint lodged by Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy.

He had circulated videos on social media claiming that he had found the medicine for COVID-19. The videos abused the Union and State governments and WHO, ridiculing the procedures prescribed.

The Cyber Crime policetold the court that it wanted to hold further inquiry into the registration of the Siddha hospital run by him and the authenticity of his claims on medicines.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Roslyn Durai granted the cyber police custodial interrogation of Thiruthanikachalam till May 18.

