Police crackdown on lorries discharging sewage at unauthorised places

Published - September 25, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram City Police have begun a crackdown on the sewage tanker lorries which discharge waste water at unauthorised places.

The Thazhambur Police have registered two cases against a lorry owner, Thirukannan. Thirukannan, driver-cum-owner of sewage water tanker was found disposing sewage water at Ponmar cricket ground, near Ponmar lake area.

Police said that these private sewage tanker lorries were indiscriminately disposing sewage water in residential areas in and around Tambaram. Such mindless disposal at unauthorised places not only led to bad stench in the neighbourhood but also turned into a major health hazard, besides polluting groundwater. The private lorries were disposing the waste water enroute in their attempt to save on transportation costs, thus causing nuisance to the public.

Police said the Tambaram Corporation runs a facility, which on call, provides sewer water tankers to help in disposal of waste water. As the Corporation lorries carry waste water to the sewage treatment plant situated at Nemili at Mamallapuram and Muttukadu, the residents have been asked to avail of this service.

