Police crack murder case

The Avadi police cracked the mystery behind the murder of a 55-year-old woman at her house in Kannappapalayam last Friday, with the arrest of her grandnephew and his associate.

According to the police, P. Mallika was living alone as her husband Parthasarathy, an ex-serviceman, had died two years ago.

On Friday afternoon, when her niece Meenakshi visited her, she found Mallika dead. There were signs of a struggle and the jewellery she was wearing was missing.

Avadi Crime Inspector R. Franvin Dani began investigation and arrested the victim’s grandnephew Gokul, 19, and his friend Akash, 19. Both, addicted to video games, used to take money from Mallika, who was getting her husband’s pension. On the day of the murder, she refused to give them money. Angered by this, Gokul and Akash killed her.