Police crack down on unauthorised parking and encroachments in Velachery

October 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

There was heavy traffic jam at Vijayanagar junction in Velachery as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had taken up work on a pipeline along the Velachery Main Road.

With the road being dug up below the flyover and also vehicles going towards Tambaram being allowed to take a U-turn near the Vijaynagar junction, motorists had to wait for a long time to cross the stretch. Unauthorised parking of vehicles, driving on the wrong side and encroachment by hawkers, caused severe inconvenience to the public.

Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Adyar, and Pon Thilak Karthick, Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), Adyar, along with a posse of police personnel on Friday in a surprise action cleared the small section encroached by hawkers and also unauthorised parking to ease the flow of vehicular traffic.

While the motorists welcomed the move, they wanted this be a regular feature in the wake of encroachments by autorickshaw drivers and hawkers on the stretch.