Police crack down on psychotropic drug peddlers

In the past two weeks, the police have arrested nine drug peddlers, who allegedly sold psychotropic tablets to juveniles in north Chennai, especially Washermenpet.

Over 20,000 nitrazepam and tapentadol tablets, along with marijuana, were recovered from them.

While nitrazepam is used to treat anxiety disorder and insomnia, tapentadol is an opioid pain medication.

The police began investigations after a video of juveniles using psychotropic drugs in a particular area in Washermenpet surfaced.

They arrested five accused, including Shannu alias Abdul Hameed, 22, of Washermenpet.

The investigation continued, and a special team nabbed four more accused, including Rithesh Kumar, 38, a native of Kerala, at a burial ground in Moolakothalam. Initially, his mobile signal showed that he was in Uttar Pradesh but he was latter traced in the city.

A police officer said he settled in Uttar Pradesh, bought tablets in bulk at the medical market there and brought them here. He stayed in Chennai for a couple of days and after the sale, he went back.

R. Shiva Prasad, Deputy Commissioner, Washermenpet, said, “Investigations are on. We have details of buyers and will crack down on them. Our aim is to curb the illegal sale.”