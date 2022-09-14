Police crack down on ganja peddlers, nine held

Surveillance was intensified near school and college premises as part of special drive

Sivaraman R 10065 CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 01:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, after conducting a special drive near school and college premises, have arrested nine persons for selling ganja.

The special drive was conducted by personnel on the orders of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and intensified surveillance near school and college premises on Monday.

The police said eight cases were booked and nine persons were arrested in a single day. A quantity of 5.35 kg of ganja was seized from them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

140 arrested for selling tobacco products

Similarly, 140 cases were booked and 140 persons arrested for allegedly stocking and selling banned tobacco products. Over 60.9 kg of contraband were seized from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app