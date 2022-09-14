Police crack down on ganja peddlers, nine held

Surveillance was intensified near school and college premises as part of special drive

The police, after conducting a special drive near school and college premises, have arrested nine persons for selling ganja.

The special drive was conducted by personnel on the orders of Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and intensified surveillance near school and college premises on Monday.

The police said eight cases were booked and nine persons were arrested in a single day. A quantity of 5.35 kg of ganja was seized from them.

140 arrested for selling tobacco products

Similarly, 140 cases were booked and 140 persons arrested for allegedly stocking and selling banned tobacco products. Over 60.9 kg of contraband were seized from them.