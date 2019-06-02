Police crack down on food delivery staff

The Chennai Traffic Police are cracking down on delivery staff of app-based food service providers who flout traffic norms by driving rashly and not wearing helmets.

According to the traffic police, the number of persons working as delivery staff for app-based food service providers has increased significantly. However, many of them have been found violating traffic norms for speedy delivery. “They are risking their lives and that of other motorists and pedestrians due to this,” said a senior police officer.

Awareness meetings

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A. Arun said they had held several awareness meetings with delivery staff and the management of app-based food service providers, asking them to follow norms. “Following this, we started a special drive to make food delivery boys comply with the traffic rules. On Friday night alone, 616 cases were booked against violators,” he said.

Various violations, including not wearing helmets, were committed by the delivery staff, the police said. “This drive will continue from now on,” said R. Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South).

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old food delivery boy said that they were forced to drive fast, as customers get upset if the food is delivered late. The customers would then give them a negative rating, he added. “I am not justifying co-workers, but we have to drive fast to earn a decent living,” he said.

Some delivery staff claimed they initially used to get paid ₹35 for 4 km and ₹120 for 8 km and above. Now, it has come down to ₹15 and ₹80 respectively, they claim. As their earnings have reduced drastically, they are also planning a protest.