Police crack down on foldable number plates on motorcycle racing

Motorcyclists found using foldable number plates during illegal racing and stunts

The Greater Chennai Police have launched a crackdown on the use of defective number plates and arrested three persons for selling foldable number plates which were used during illegal motorcycle racing.

The motorcyclists, who indulged in illegal bike racing and stunts on roads, were found using foldable number plates. They would hide the number plates above the mud guard while indulging in the racing so that the registration number of the vehicle was not detected. On the instructions of Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic South) S. Rajendran, the police launched an investigation and conducted searches at a few shops.

Traffic Investigation Police, St. Thomas Mount, searched a shop that sells stickers and number plates on Railway Station Road. The police arrested shopkeeper M. Sarathkumar, 20, for selling foldable number plates and S. Sukumaran, 25, of Alandur who made them.

Similarly, Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, seized foldable number plates from a shopkeeper — A. Praveen Kumar, 29, of Nungambakkam — and arrested him. The police seized 32 foldable number plates from them.

The police have warned of taking stringent action against those who make defective number plates and users in contravention of Motor Vehicle Rules.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said 1,595 cases were booked for “wrong side” driving, 96 cases were booked for rash driving and 403 cases for overspeeding in a special drive which was conducted on Wednesday.

The police said it was noticed that motorists had the tendency of riding or driving vehicles on the wrong side, overspeeding and rash driving endangering other motorists and obstructing flow of traffic. To have a check on these violators, a special drive was conducted by the officers of the traffic police.