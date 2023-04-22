ADVERTISEMENT

Police constables suspended for derogatory posts 

April 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two police constables — a head constable at Teynampet station and a grade I constable in SRMC station — were suspended after preliminary inquiry revealed that they had circulated posts criticising the demands for budget allocation to police department on social media.

Avadi Police Commissionerate said an inquiry established that grade-I police constable S. Gopikannan attached with SRMC police station created and maintained a Facebook account in the profile name of “GK GK” and used this to send derogatory messages which violated the conduct rules.

He was placed under suspension with effect from Friday and will be dealt with under departmental proceedings. The other one was identified as Balamurugan, head constable attached with Teynampet police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US