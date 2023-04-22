Police constables suspended for derogatory posts 

April 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two police constables — a head constable at Teynampet station and a grade I constable in SRMC station — were suspended after preliminary inquiry revealed that they had circulated posts criticising the demands for budget allocation to police department on social media.

Avadi Police Commissionerate said an inquiry established that grade-I police constable S. Gopikannan attached with SRMC police station created and maintained a Facebook account in the profile name of “GK GK” and used this to send derogatory messages which violated the conduct rules.

He was placed under suspension with effect from Friday and will be dealt with under departmental proceedings. The other one was identified as Balamurugan, head constable attached with Teynampet police.