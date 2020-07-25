Police constables pool in money for son of their batch-mate who died

CHENNAI

25 July 2020 14:17 IST

Over 2,500 personnel from the 1999 batch of constable recruits collected and handed over ₹13.9 lakh to the 14-year-old, for his educational needs

More than 2,500 police personnel, from the 1999 batch of constable recruits, have come forward to support the education of the 14-year-old son of their batch-mate, who died recently.

They collected ₹13.9 lakh and handed it over to Hari Shriram. The teenager had also lost his mother, a month before his father died. The batch-mates have helped more than 17 families of police personnel over the past three years.

A month ago, Durai Murugan, 42, who worked as a head constable at the Minjur police station ended his life at his house. “A month before his death, his wife had Jaya also died. The boy, who is inclass 9, is now under the care of his uncle,” said S. Sabarinathan, a head constable.

The batch, comprising over 3,400 police personnel, pooled in money and handed over ₹13 lakh as an LIC bond and ₹90,0000 for his immediate educational needs. The money was handed over to Hari Shriram in the presence of P. Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur.

“We have also assured him of help in the future,” said Mr. Sabarinathan.

The batch-mates have donated close to ₹70 lakh to 17 families of police personnel in all, from their batch. “If our batch-mate dies, we collect the bank details of his wife or family member and each of us directly deposit some amount into the account,” added another member of the group.

They have also helped in covering hospital expenses. “We don’t want the families of our batch-mates to suffer. Now, we have started collecting money for the families of Robert and Desingu, two police personnel who died recently,” he noted.