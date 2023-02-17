Police constables create a ruckus over chicken fried rice in a vegetarian hotel at Tambaram

February 17, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

Action was taken against two police constables who reportedly created a ruckus at a vegetarian restaurant near Tambaram demanding that they be served chicken fried rice. Action was initiated after a video of their act went viral on social media.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday night in Puduvanchery near Tambaram on the Agaram Main Road. The duo are Armed Reserve Police personnel and were in civil clothes. They demanded chicken fried rice from the worker of the restaurant. They were inebriated and had a fist fight with the staff who told them that they could not serve meat as it was a vegetarian restaurant.

Based on information, Selaiyur police registered a case and took the staff and constables to the station for an inquiry.