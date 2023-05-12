ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable who leaked info on suspects suspended 

May 12, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable, who allegedly shared information to murder suspects, has been suspended by Chengalpattu District Superintendent of Police (SP) A. Pradeep.

Recently, Sarfuddin, 37, a social activist, was hacked to death in Thirukazhukundram on April 29. The police suspected that he was murdered as he had obtained an order against encroachment. The police arrested 13 persons, including a ward councillor of Thirukazhukundram.

The police said Prasanth, 32, a constable attached to the Thirukazhukundram police station, was found passing on information to the suspects about the action taken at the police station. After a preliminary inquiry, the SP issued orders suspending the constable.

