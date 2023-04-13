ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable sits in protest before Secretariat demanding justice to his daughter

April 13, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable on Thursday sat in protest before the State Secretariat demanding justice to his daughter who lost her foot allegedly due to faulty treatment given by government doctors. 

Kothandapani, head constable attached to the Otteri police station, accompanied by his 10-year-old daughter tried to submit a petition to the Chief Secretary on her medical condition. As he was not allowed inside, he along with his daughter squatted on the road in protest. 

He said he was consulting doctors at the Institute of Child Health to cure his daughter who had been facing certain nephrotic syndrome and alleged that she lost her foot because of faulty treatment. He sought a probe into his complaint and suitable action against those responsible for her condition.

