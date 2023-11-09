Police constable in Chennai suspended for stealing smart watch

November 09, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A police constable attached to Otteri police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

According to official sources, A. Rayan, a resident of Perambur, along with his friend was taking a video on the Perambur flyover when a person, clad in police uniform asked them not to take any videos, took the phone away from him and left.

A few minutes later, he came back and returned the mobile but asked Rayan to give him the smart watch and told them to collect it at the police booth near Mettupalayam located on Cooks Road.

When the two youths went to collect the watch at the booth, the policeman was not there. They later went to Otteri police station and informed them about the policeman’s act.

Based on an oral complaint, the Otteri police found the policeman who took the smart watch to be M. Vimal (29) of Pulianthope police quarters. The police found out that Vimal was deputed on security duty for a temple festival which he did not attend.

After a case was filed, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore recommended that the police constable be placed under suspension.

