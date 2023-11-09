HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable in Chennai suspended for stealing smart watch

Otteri police found the policeman who took the smart watch to be M. Vimal (29) of Pulianthope police quarters. The police found out that Vimal was deputed on security duty for a temple festival which he did not attend.

November 09, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A police constable attached to Otteri police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

According to official sources, A. Rayan, a resident of Perambur, along with his friend was taking a video on the Perambur flyover when a person, clad in police uniform asked them not to take any videos, took the phone away from him and left.

A few minutes later, he came back and returned the mobile but asked Rayan to give him the smart watch and told them to collect it at the police booth near Mettupalayam located on Cooks Road.

When the two youths went to collect the watch at the booth, the policeman was not there. They later went to Otteri police station and informed them about the policeman’s act.

Based on an oral complaint, the Otteri police found the policeman who took the smart watch to be M. Vimal (29) of Pulianthope police quarters. The police found out that Vimal was deputed on security duty for a temple festival which he did not attend.

After a case was filed, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore recommended that the police constable be placed under suspension.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.