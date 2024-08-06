ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable held for robbery in Chengalpattu district

Published - August 06, 2024 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had waylaid a migrant labourer and stole ₹1,000 from him

The Hindu Bureau

The Manampathy police in Chengalpattu district have arrested a police constable for allegedly stealing ₹1,000 from a migrant labourer. Many migrant labourers stay and work at an industrial cluster called Japan City in Kunnapet village near Thiruporur. A police constable, while on patrol, waylaid a labourer and stole ₹1,000 in cash from him. Based on a complaint from the victim’s employers, senior police officers conducted an inquiry. A case was registered, and the police constable, identified as Ajithkumar, was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US