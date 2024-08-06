GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable held for robbery in Chengalpattu district

He had waylaid a migrant labourer and stole ₹1,000 from him

Published - August 06, 2024 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manampathy police in Chengalpattu district have arrested a police constable for allegedly stealing ₹1,000 from a migrant labourer. Many migrant labourers stay and work at an industrial cluster called Japan City in Kunnapet village near Thiruporur. A police constable, while on patrol, waylaid a labourer and stole ₹1,000 in cash from him. Based on a complaint from the victim’s employers, senior police officers conducted an inquiry. A case was registered, and the police constable, identified as Ajithkumar, was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.