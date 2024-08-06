Police constable held for robbery in Chengalpattu district

The Manampathy police in Chengalpattu district have arrested a police constable for allegedly stealing ₹1,000 from a migrant labourer. Many migrant labourers stay and work at an industrial cluster called Japan City in Kunnapet village near Thiruporur. A police constable, while on patrol, waylaid a labourer and stole ₹1,000 in cash from him. Based on a complaint from the victim’s employers, senior police officers conducted an inquiry. A case was registered, and the police constable, identified as Ajithkumar, was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody.