Police constable held for peddling ganja

23 October 2020 02:47 IST

A 23-year-old Armed Resere Police constable, along with three others, was arrested on Wednesday in a ganja smuggling case. The contraband weighing 1.1 kg was seized from them.

Police sources said S. Arun Prasanth, of Purasawalkam, had joined the Police Department in 2017 as a Grade II constable. He was addicted to liquor and ganja, and had been struggling to settle his debts. His associates, auto driver Ramesh and Prem Kumar, suggested that he smuggle ganja in bulk from Andhra Pradesh and distribute it for a bigger margin.

Arun Prasanth allegedly paid ₹15,000 to Ramesh to buy ganja. After bringing the contraband here, he then packed it in sachets to distribute to peddlers.

The duo convinced him that his uniform would protect him as police would not suspect him, said police sources.