Police constable held for giving money to ganja peddlers

Published - October 09, 2024 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police have arrested a constable for allegedly giving money to ganja peddlers.

In April, the police while checking vehicles at an integrated check-post in Elavur, intercepted a lorry coming from Andhra Pradesh and seized 32 kg of ganja. Police arrested the lorry driver and cleaner, identified as Mohammed Azarudhin and Vivek of Coimbatore. Subsequently, the police arrested their main supplier Lakshmi Priya from Andhra Pradesh in May and one Aathishwaran alias Siva, 24, near Gummudipoondi on September 5.

After conducting inquiries with Aathishwaran, it was found that one Prakash had given ₹2 lakh for procuring ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Based on his confession, the police arrested Prakash, 27, of Madurai, a constable attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police 14th Battalion in Palani. Prakash told the police that he had availed a loan of ₹2.3 lakh from a bank and sent the money to Aathishwaran.

