Police constable found dead

May 12, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable, who was suspended and attached to the Thirumullaivoyal police station, ended his life on Thursday.

The police said the deceased, Vallinayagam, 38, was placed under suspension a few days ago as he was involved in an accident while driving a patrol vehicle.

His suspension could have made him take the extreme step, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

