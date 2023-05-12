HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable found dead

May 12, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable, who was suspended and attached to the Thirumullaivoyal police station, ended his life on Thursday.

The police said the deceased, Vallinayagam, 38, was placed under suspension a few days ago as he was involved in an accident while driving a patrol vehicle.

His suspension could have made him take the extreme step, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.