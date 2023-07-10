ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable found dead in his house in Chennai

July 10, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old police constable was found dead at his rented house in Ayanavaram on Monday. The police said it was a case of suicide.

The police said the reason for the constable taking the extreme step was not known. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The victim has been identified as N. Arunkumar, a native of Virudhunagar district, who joined the police force last year. He was attached to the Armed Reserve Police unit and worked at the Mounted Police Unit in Pudupet. Four months ago, Mr. Arunkumar married a woman constable who is attached to the Armed Reserve unit in Tirunelveli.

He was staying with his colleague Pushparaj in a rented house in Vasantha Garden, Ayanavaram. His colleague found him dead inside the house and alerted the Ayanavaram police. The body was sent to government hospital for post-mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

CONNECT WITH US