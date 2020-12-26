Police constable found dead in lodge

CHENNAI

He belongs to 2013 batch and had abstained from work for a few days

A 27-year-old constable from the Armed Reserve Police was found dead on Friday night at a lodge in Periamet in Chennai.

Police identified him as Suresh of Palayavandipalayam in Cuddalore district. He joined the police in 2013 and was serving in the Armed Reserve Police unit, Pudupet.

The police said Suresh did not report for duty since December 16 and was staying at a lodge in Periamet from December 19. When his colleagues called him, he told them that he was occupied with personal work.

Since he did not come out of his room for dinner, the staff who grew suspicious, broke open the door and found him dead. The police from Periamet station reached the spot and found a note left by him. His body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.