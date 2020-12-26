Police constable found dead in lodge

A 27-year-old constable from the Armed Reserve Police was found dead on Friday night at a lodge in Periamet in Chennai.
Police identified him as Suresh of Palayavandipalayam in Cuddalore district. He joined the police in 2013 and was serving in the Armed Reserve Police unit, Pudupet.
The police said Suresh did not report for duty since December 16 and was staying at a lodge in Periamet from December 19. When his colleagues called him, he told them that he was occupied with personal work.
Since he did not come out of his room for dinner, the staff who grew suspicious, broke open the door and found him dead. The police from Periamet station reached the spot and found a note left by him. His body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath