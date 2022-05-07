Police constable ends his life

Special Correspondent May 07, 2022 21:35 IST

Special Correspondent May 07, 2022 21:35 IST

It is suspected that he might have taken the extreme step after losing money in online trading

It is suspected that he might have taken the extreme step after losing money in online trading

A 30-year-old Armed Reserve police constable ended his life on Saturday in Ambattur while he was on duty. The victim was identified as B. Saravana Kumar, 30, from Poombozhil Nagar in Avadi. He is a native of Virudhunagar and joined the force in 2013. According to the police, he was posted at a BSNL Exchange in Ambattur. At 3.30 p.m., he entered the room allocated for the personnel and ended his life. Preliminary investigation suggested he was facing financial troubles after losing money in online trading. Ambattur police registered a case and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.



Our code of editorial values