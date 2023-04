Police constable donates blood to critical patient at RGGGH

April 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A head constable of the City Traffic Police, who is a regular blood donor, donated blood to a patient who was fighting for his life at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Sunday. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar appreciated M. Iyappan, working in the traffic division of the Vepery police station, who was donating blood for the thirteenth time. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.