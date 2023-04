April 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A head constable of the City Traffic Police, who is a regular blood donor, donated blood to a patient who was fighting for his life at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Sunday. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar appreciated M. Iyappan, working in the traffic division of the Vepery police station, who was donating blood for the thirteenth time.