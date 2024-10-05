Police constable dies in road accident 

A 36-year-old police constable died in a road accident in Manali after falling off his bike which skidded on a pothole-ridden road and hitting a stationery truck.

Police said the victim, identified as Laxmanan, 36, of Tondiarpet, was working as a head constable with Ennore Traffic Police. He left the house in the early hours for duty. While he was proceeding on his bike, it skidded near CPCL in Manali after bumping into a pothole, and hit a truck parked on the roadside. In the impact, the constable suffered serious injuries. Other police personnel on duty came to his rescue and rushed him in an ambulance to Government Stanley Hospital. However, he died without responding to the treatment. Further investigation is on.