HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable assaulted by a gang dies of injuries

The police constable was attacked by the gang during a spat over a man consuming alcohol on a pavement on the night of February 6

February 10, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old police constable died of injuries on Thursday night he sustained from a gang attack when he went to intervene in a ruckus in Pazhavanthangal four days ago. 

The deceased has been identified as Vijayan, 32, a resident of Kannan Colony, Alandur. He was Grade-II constable attached to the Armed Police. On the night of February 6, he had gone with his brother-in-law Vasu to buy vegetables at a market.

While they were at the market, Vasu’s friend Ajmal called him and told him that he has been beaten up by a gang on a pavement. Vijayan and his brother-in-law went to the spot. The gang had attacked Ajmal over a dispute on drinking alcohol on the pavement. When Vijayan intervened, he too was attacked by the gang. 

In the attack, Vijayan was critically injured. Four of the gang members were arrested by the police. Vijayan, who was under treatment, died in the hospital on Thursday. The police have altered the case to that of murder.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.