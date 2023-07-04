HamberMenu
Police constable arrested in murder case in Chennai

July 04, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CMBT police on Monday arrested a police constable who allegedly suppressed information about the illegal confinement of a man who was later murdered by his abductors.

In February, the police arrested eight persons, including a financier and a junior film artist, for allegedly murdering a 50-year-old man in Nolambur after kidnapping him from Koyambedu and burning his body in a dump yard near Mangadu.

The victim was identified as B. Babuji, 50, who was working as a collection agent for the main suspect L. Venkatraman alias Chotta Venkat, 48, of Nolambur, who used to lend money to film personalities.

During investigation, the CCTV footage showed a man visiting the victim in the house of Venkatraman. The police identified him as Amalraj, 47, a constable attached to Poonamallee police station. Amalraj was arrested on charge of not informing his superiors about the illegal confinement of Babuji.

