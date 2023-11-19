ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable arrested for sexually harassing woman on suburban train

November 19, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Government Railway Police arrested a police constable for sexually harassing a woman on a running train.

The police identified the constable as Karunakaran, 32, attached to the Tambaram police station (law and order). On Tuesday, when the victim was travelling by suburban train to Perungulathur, Karunakaran, who was sitting opposite to her in plainclothes, reportedly made sexual overtures aimed at her. When she confronted him, they argued, and she recorded their exchange on her mobile phone. As the train neared Tambaram Sanatorium station, Karunakaran fled by jumping off.

The woman got off at the Tambaram railway station and lodged a complaint with the police and provided the video to them.

