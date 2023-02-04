Police constable arrested for murder of an elderly woman in Kancheepuram

February 04, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested a constable who allegedly murdered a 70-year-old woman in Kancheepuram last week.

The accused, V. Sathish, 25, from Eganapuram village in Kancheepuram district was working in the Armed Reserve in Tiruvarur. The deceased, B. Yasodha Ammal, 70, from the same village was staying alone. He was a distant relative of the deceased. She was into money lending business.

Last Sunday afternoon, Yasodha’s body was found in a bush behind her house. The Sunguvarchathram police took up investigation. While a police team was conducting investigation, Sathish pretended to assist it. During scrutiny of her call records, the police found Sathish’s mobile number.

During investigation police learnt that Sathish’s family had borrowed money from Yasodha and did not return it. As pressed for repayment, Sathish decided to eliminate the woman. He went to her house on Saturday night and allegedly smashed her head with a stone. Sathish left the house with ₹30,000 cash and 17 sovereigns of gold to make it look like a robbery, the police said.