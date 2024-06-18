ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable and her husband arrested for land fraud

Published - June 18, 2024 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three others had already been nabbed in connection with the case

The Hindu Bureau

The Nolambur police on Tuesday arrested a police constable and her husband in a fraud case relating to the sale of a land in Ambattur. They had already nabbed three others, making the total number of arrests in the case five.

The police said a friend introduced Malathi of Tindivanam to Ragu, a real estate businessman, and his wife Devi, a constable attached to the Tiruvottiyur police station. The couple showed Ms. Malathi a plot of land at Madhanankuppam in Ambattur and collected ₹32.5 lakh for its sale. However, they delayed executing the sale deed and registration. When Ms. Malathi insisted on getting the property registered, the couple intimidated her. Hence, she filed a police complaint.

The police arrested three others in connection with the case and had been searching for the couple, who were on the run. On Tuesday, the police arrested Ragu and Devi. Further investigation is on.

