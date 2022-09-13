Police constable among three arrested for robbing driver of gold

The three allegedly retrieved gold smuggled into India from Dubai

The three allegedly retrieved gold smuggled into India from Dubai

Three persons, including a police constable, were arrested for allegedly robbing the courier of a gold smuggler. The offence came to light during the interrogation of five suspects who kidnapped Anandaraj, a driver from R.K. Pet in Tiruvallur district, who smuggled gold into India from Dubai. The five had allegedly tortured the driver asking him to hand over the consignment to them.

Police said Vimal, a grade-I constable attached to St. Thomas Mount police station, was involved in cheating Anandaraj, who smuggled the gold for Batcha for a payment of ₹30,000. Anandaraj had reached Chennai with gold concealed in a microwave oven. He was supposed to hand it over to Idyathullah in the city. But Anandaraj handed over the microwave oven to Vimal, a friend of Idyathullah, and his two other associates stating that he believed that there was no gold in the oven. Vimal and his associates told Anandaraj that the gold might have melted along with the oven sheets and took it to a goldsmith-cum-mechanic.

After retrieving the 500 g of gold, which was concealed inside the oven, Vimal and his friend Vinodh lied to Anandaraj that there was no gold. Meanwhile, Anandaraj, instead of informing his boss about the oven, reportedly went absconding. On Friday, Idyathullah and his friends kidnapped Anandaraj from his home and took him to a lodge in Arumbakkam. They beat him up asking for gold.

While Idyathullah and four others were arrested in connection with the kidnap of Anandaraj, their interrogation led the police to arrest Vimal, Vinodh and Shyam. The police seized ₹10 lakh cash and 400 g of gold from the three. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.