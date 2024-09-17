GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police conduct searches at TNUHDB flats in Perumbakkam

They reportedly seized ganja, weapons, and other contraband from a couple of houses

Updated - September 17, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The team of the Tambaram City Police that conducted the searches in Perumbakkam.

The team of the Tambaram City Police that conducted the searches in Perumbakkam. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tambaram City Police on Tuesday conducted searches in some houses at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) flats in Perumbakkam. Following information about ganja peddling in the tenements, a team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Karthikeyan, conducted the searches from 5 a.m. They reportedly seized ganja, weapons, and other contraband from a couple of houses. Mr. Karthikeyan said the searches were conducted based on a tip-off.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:28 pm IST

