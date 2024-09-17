Police conduct searches at TNUHDB flats in Perumbakkam

The Tambaram City Police on Tuesday conducted searches in some houses at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) flats in Perumbakkam. Following information about ganja peddling in the tenements, a team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Karthikeyan, conducted the searches from 5 a.m. They reportedly seized ganja, weapons, and other contraband from a couple of houses. Mr. Karthikeyan said the searches were conducted based on a tip-off.