Police conduct searches at houses of history-sheeter ‘Seizing’ Raja and family

The Tambaram City Police on Tuesday conducted searches at the houses of N. Raja alias ‘Seizing’ Raja, a history-sheeter who was shot dead by the police allegedly in an shootout following his arrest in September, and his family.

Raja lived at Ramakrishna Nagar in Chitlapakkam, near Tambaram. A team of the Greater Chennai Police arrested him in Andhra Pradesh on September 22 on the charges of threatening a businessman in Velachery. The next day, he was shot dead by the police as he allegedly opened fire at them with a country-made gun after he was taken to recover the weapon on Canal Bank Road in Akkarai.

Raja had been categorised as ‘A+ Category history-sheeter’ in the Chitlapakkam police station’s records as he had 39 criminal cases in different stations for offences including six murders, four for possession of firearms, three kidnappings, one dacoity, extortions, and land grabbing. The police said Raja had encroached upon several properties across the city using forged documents. One of the complaints against him stated that he and his men had attempted to sell 1.2 acres of government poramboke land in Agaram.

A.C. Karthikeyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai, said: “Over 150 police personnel conducted the searches in 13 places, mostly houses owned by Raja and his family members in Pallikaranai and Tambaram. The searches were part of our investigation into the financial/other dealings of the accused. The searches were conducted by following the due process.”

The police recovered 150 incriminating documents from the houses. Further investigation is on into Raja’s illegal dealings. The police said Raja and his men were also involved in forging documents for land owned by individuals in Selaiyur, Perungalathur, and Tambaram.

