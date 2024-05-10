ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai police conduct searches at ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s house, office 

Updated - May 10, 2024 03:25 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The YouTuber was arrested last Saturday, for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu; the searches were made following another case lodged against him for allegedly possessing ganja

The Hindu Bureau

‘Savukku’ Shankar | Photo Credit: Instagram / @savukku_shankar

The Chennai police conducted a search at YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s office in T. Nagar and his house in Maduravoyal on May 10, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Mr. Shankar was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Coimbatore City Police from Theni. The arrest was made based on on a complaint from sub-inspector Sukanya for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu, during an interview he gave to another YouTube channel. He is lodged at Central Prison, Coimbatore.

We haven’t interfered with functioning of Savukku Media, Chennai police tell Madras High Court

Subsequently, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police filed two cases against him following two complaints, one by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and the other by Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

Consider plea to shift ‘Savukku’ Shankar from Coimbatore central prison to any other prison: Madras High Court

On Wednesday, the Principal Special Court for exclusive trial of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai remanded him in judicial custody till May 22 in connection with a case for allegedly possessing ganja case at the time of his arrest by Coimbatore Police. This case was registered by Palanichettipatti Police in Theni district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In connection with the ganja case, police personnel from Palanichettipatti conducted searches at the office premises of Mr. Shankar in Boag Road and his house in Maduravoyal, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US