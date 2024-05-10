Chennai police conduct searches at ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s house, office 

The Chennai police conducted a search at YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s office in T. Nagar and his house in Maduravoyal on May 10, 2024.

On Saturday, Mr. Shankar was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Coimbatore City Police from Theni. The arrest was made based on on a complaint from sub-inspector Sukanya for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu, during an interview he gave to another YouTube channel. He is lodged at Central Prison, Coimbatore.

Subsequently, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police filed two cases against him following two complaints, one by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and the other by Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

On Wednesday, the Principal Special Court for exclusive trial of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai remanded him in judicial custody till May 22 in connection with a case for allegedly possessing ganja case at the time of his arrest by Coimbatore Police. This case was registered by Palanichettipatti Police in Theni district.

In connection with the ganja case, police personnel from Palanichettipatti conducted searches at the office premises of Mr. Shankar in Boag Road and his house in Maduravoyal, said police sources.

