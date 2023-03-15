HamberMenu
Police conduct consultation meeting with non-governmental organisations that work with transpersons

March 15, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Senior Police officers on Tuesday held a consultation meeting with representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who deal with the issues of transpersons.

Additional Commissioners of Police T.S. Anbu and Prem Anand Sinha chaired the meeting of representatives of NGOs. The officers advised them to work for improving living standards of transpersons and prevent them from indulging in any criminal activities. The officers also highlighted job opportunities and reservations in government jobs to the transpersons.

Deputy Director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Kannan and other officers participated.

