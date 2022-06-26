Police conduct awareness rallies against drug abuse

They were held to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Senior police officials participating in the awareness rally held at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

More than 300 school students participated in the awareness rally organised by the Chennai City Police on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar, on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha flagged off the rally. The awareness rally saw students carrying placards with anti-drug messages along with the police personnel. The students also performed a skit at the venue.

Several senior police officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (South) Narendran Nair, Joint Commissioner of Police (North) R.V. Ramya Bharathi and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Adyar) P. Mahendran, participated in the awareness rally.

In the evening, the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID organised a similar awareness programme at a private mall located on Velachery Main Road, where a large number of college students participated. NIBCID Director Lokesh Kanakaraj participated.