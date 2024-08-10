ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner will receive petitions directly from public every Wednesday 

Published - August 10, 2024 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) Commissioner A. Arun will directly receive petitions from public who come with grievances every Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Police Commissioner’s office, Vepery.

On weekdays,between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the designated higher official in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police will receive the grievance petitions directly from the public. On weekends, Deputy Commissioners of Police will meet the public and receive petitions in-person.

Also, a Public Grievance Cell functions at the Commissioner’s office, GCP will take appropriate actions on the complaints received from the public who visit the aforementioned offices such as police stations or office of other senior police officers. This cell is redressing the grievances of the public and taking necessary actions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US