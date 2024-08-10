GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police Commissioner will receive petitions directly from public every Wednesday 

Published - August 10, 2024 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) Commissioner A. Arun will directly receive petitions from public who come with grievances every Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Police Commissioner’s office, Vepery.

On weekdays,between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the designated higher official in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police will receive the grievance petitions directly from the public. On weekends, Deputy Commissioners of Police will meet the public and receive petitions in-person.

Also, a Public Grievance Cell functions at the Commissioner’s office, GCP will take appropriate actions on the complaints received from the public who visit the aforementioned offices such as police stations or office of other senior police officers. This cell is redressing the grievances of the public and taking necessary actions.

