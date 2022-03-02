Police Commissioner rewards traffic volunteer
Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal felicitated volunteer Shabur Banu for helping the traffic police by regulating traffic on the Taramani Link Road-Kambur Street junction.
Mr. Jiwal felicitated Ms. Banu along with an auto driver Kennedy at the Greater Chennai Police headquarters in Vepery on Wednesday.
In a press release Mr. Jiwal appreciated the efforts of Ms. Banu who had been serving for more than six years and Mr. Kennedy who returned returned a gold chain weighing more than one-sovereign to the passenger who had left it in his autorickshaw.
