Chennai

Police Commissioner rewards traffic volunteer

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal felicitating traffic volunteer Shabur Banu at on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal felicitating traffic volunteer Shabur Banu at on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal felicitated volunteer Shabur Banu for helping the traffic police by regulating traffic on the Taramani Link Road-Kambur Street junction.

Mr. Jiwal felicitated Ms. Banu along with an auto driver Kennedy at the Greater Chennai Police headquarters in Vepery on Wednesday.

In a press release Mr. Jiwal appreciated the efforts of Ms. Banu who had been serving for more than six years and Mr. Kennedy who returned returned a gold chain weighing more than one-sovereign to the passenger who had left it in his autorickshaw.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
road safety
Related Articles
Maintaining order at a chaotic junction
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2022 8:33:49 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/police-commissioner-rewards-traffic-volunteer/article65183896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY