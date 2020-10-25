Police Commissioner rewards personnel

They were felicitated for rendering timely aid to civilians

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal appreciated the bravery of three personnel who jumped into Adyar river and saved a youth who was drowning.

According to the police, sub-inspector Karthikeyan, grade I constable Subbiah Suresh and Armed Reserve constable Prasanth Shakthi Ayyapppan were on patrol in Adyar on Wednesday when they saw a youth jumping into the river from the bridge. They also jumped in and pulled him out. They administered first aid and took him to hospital.

The police learned that he was Vishnuvarman, 25, of Kotturpuram, and he wanted to end his life.

In another incident, a woman constable was felicitated for assisting a labourer who was lying on the road after a sudden seizure. While Muthukrishnaveni, grade I constable, was on bandobust duty, she saw Muthukrishnan, 35, a loadman having a seizure. She immediately administered first aid and sent him in an ambulance to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.